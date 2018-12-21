Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai cheer for Aaradhya as the little one shows off her amazing dance moves

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are surely one of the most famous stars of Bollywood. But when it comes to being parents, they are just like any other. They recently attended the Annual Day function of their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and were seen excitedly cheering for her as the little one showed off her amazing dance moves. A fan club of Abhishek and Aishwarya posted videos of Aaradhya dancing and a picture of the couple excitedly shooting their daughter’s performance.

Speaking of Aaradhya’s performance, we must say that she is a fantastic dancer but that doesn't come as a surprise given that she's got the genes of the Bachchan and Rai family. Despite work commitments, both Aish and Abhishek take the time out to attend functions at their little girl's school.

This was not the first time they attended Aaradhya’s Annual Day. In fact, last year they too danced with the kids of the school.

Speaking of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s movies, the two will be seen together in a film titled Gulab Jamun. Besides that, Abhishek has kickstarted shoot for Anurag Basu’s next and will also be making his digital debut with the second season of Amazon Prime’s Breathe.