image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai cheer for Aaradhya as the little one shows off her amazing dance moves

Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai cheer for Aaradhya as the little one shows off her amazing dance moves

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   December 21 2018, 1.58 pm
back
Aaradhya BachchanAbhishek Bachchanaishwarya rai bachchanAnnual DayBollywoodEntertainmentInstagram
nextTaimur Ali Khan’s got his swag game on as he poses with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to share the screen space in future? Here's what the new husband has to say

Breathe 2: Abhishek Bachchan all set to make his digital debut

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal wedding: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a goddess in red!