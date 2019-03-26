Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic?

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is on a roll! It was only a week ago when the acclaimed filmmaker announced his reunion with superstar Salman Khan, after a time span of two decades. Titled Inshallah, the film will see Alia Bhatt opposite Salman. Now, here’s an update on his much-awaited Sahir Ludhianvi biopic. While there has been a list of names attached to this project, reportedly, the Padmaavat filmmaker has zeroed Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu for the film. Abhishek Bachchan will be stepping into the shoes of Sahir Ludhianvi while Taapsee will be essaying the role of Amrita Pritam.

Speaking about the film, Sanjay Bhansali told Mumbai Mirror, “Sahir Saab was one of our most talented poet lyricists, his verses are still inspiring. To bring them back through his love story will be beautiful but also a huge responsibility. It’s a difficult film for the writer-director (Jasmeet Reen) too so I don’t want to be in a hurry but give it the darza it deserves.” While there has been no official announcement, a source close to the film’s production team revealed that Taapsee and Abhishek have shown their interest in the story. However, they are yet to sign the dotted lines.

"Both Abhishek and Taapsee have loved the story and are looking forward to collaborating again. However, they are yet to sign on the dotted line. Once the formalities are locked, they will begin prep," stated the source. Interestingly, it will be the second collaboration of Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan. The two were last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan and their chemistry in the film was well-received.