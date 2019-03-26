image
Tuesday, March 26th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has roped in Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu for his upcoming project.

Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic?

Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has roped in Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu for his upcoming project.

back
Abhishek BachchanAmrita SinghBollywoodEntertainmentmanmarziyaanSahir LudhianviSahir Ludhianvi BiopicSanjay Leela BhansaliTaapsee Pannu
nextTara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan Shetty's heroine

within