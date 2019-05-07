Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza and other Bollywood stars who have found solace in the web series

Debanu Das May 07 2019, 12.15 am May 07 2019, 12.15 am

The silver screen is now no longer restricted to a theatre located three blocks from your home. It is, in fact with you in your pocket, in your living room, or maybe even on your desk. We’re talking about web series, the ones which require you to subscribe on a rental basis. They’ve formed a major part of our lives and thanks to that popularity, a lot of mainstream actors are embracing it and finding jobs. Here’s a look at some actors who have made it to the web series.

Abhishek Bachchan (Breathe)

Junior Bachchan will be making his debut in the digital space with Breathe 2. The second season is scheduled to release some time next year. The crime drama promises to feature Abhishek in a previously unseen avatar.

Arjun Rampal (Final Call)

Based on Priya Kumar’s book I Will Go With You: The Flight of a Lifetime, the series is about a retired Air Force officer who wants to end his life while in the air. However, the process endangers 300 passengers on the flight. Arjun Rampal plays the role of the pilot.

Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven)

The plot revolves around two wedding planners working around their personal and professional issues while at the same time trying to put across the idea of living happily ever after. Dhulipala plays the role of Tara, who comes from humble roots but marries into a rich household, earning her the title of a gold digger.

Dia Mirza (Kaafir)

Set in Kashmir, the series it shot in Himachal Pradesh. There’s not a lot known about Kaafir, except that Dia said in a statement: "Working with Atul was a unique and wonderful experience. This is the most challenging part I have ever played and I feel so lucky to be a part of a story that is based on true events."

R Madhavan (Breathe)

Madhavan plays the roles of Danny Mascarenhas, a football coach in Mumbai whose son has a fatal disease and needs a lung transplant. Mascarenhas wants to save his son’s life by killing off recipients who have signed up with some donors – all so that his son’s name moves up the list.