Abhishek Bachchan gets replaced by THIS actor in Shonali Bose's next

Margarita with a Straw fame Shonali Bose is set to work on another inspiring subject for her next. The untitled film is a biopic on Ayesha Chaudhary, the young motivational speaker who was born with immune deficiency disorder. While the earlier reports had that Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan were roped in for the project, we now get to know that Abhishek has backed out of it. For all those who were eagerly waiting for PeeCee to reunite with her Dostana and Bluffmaster co-star, don’t be heartbroken already! Because, Priyanka will be reuniting with another popular co-star of hers, and you surely loved the pair in their last film. Scroll down for the details!

The film, which will see Secret Superstar actor Zaira Wasim portraying the role of Ayesha, will have Priyanka sharing screen space with her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar. Yes, the actor is said to have replaced Abhishek in the film. Revealing the same, a source told The Indian Express, “The movie is based on Ayesha’s life and her book My Little Epiphanies. Priyanka and Farhan will play her parents’ role. Zaira Wasim will be portraying Ayesha’s role in the film. The film goes on floors in August this year.”

Talking about the biopic, it’s based on the story of Ayesha, who was diagnosed with immune deficiency disorder at the tender age of 13. The young speaker then started speaking on platforms like TEDx, INK, etc and was the source of inspiration for a lot of people. She passed away at the age of 18, in the year 2015.