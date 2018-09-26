Abhishek Bachchan has a kickass response to a troll asking him to sell vada pavs
Try trolling Abhishek Bachchan and you shall regret it for the rest of your life. He may be calm and compose, but in no way he will take any shit. Once again, the actor silenced a social media user who tried to bash him for Manmarziyaan’s average performance at the box office and mentioned that star-kids should start with vada pav stalls. The user, who identified himself as Dr Harsh on Twitter, put up a screenshot of an article whose headlines stated that Manmarziyaan ‘crashed in week two’.
Abhishek shut this troll down in a rather dignified manner.
He even snapped the user for looking down upon vada pav sellers.
The actor previously had given a befitting reply to a troll who questioned how he could afford his lifestyle despite not doing a film in two years.
He has also given it back to the trolls who targeted his wife Aishwarya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.
Abhishek’s Manmarziyaan marks his return to the celluloid after a sabbatical of almost 3 years. The recently released film, helmed by Anurag Kashyap, also featured Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 34 crore and has collected Rs 64 crore worldwide.