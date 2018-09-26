Bollywood Abhishek Bachchan has a kickass response to a troll asking him to sell vada pavs Darshana Devi September 26 2018, 5.16 pm September 26 2018, 5.16 pm

Try trolling Abhishek Bachchan and you shall regret it for the rest of your life. He may be calm and compose, but in no way he will take any shit. Once again, the actor silenced a social media user who tried to bash him for Manmarziyaan’s average performance at the box office and mentioned that star-kids should start with vada pav stalls. The user, who identified himself as Dr Harsh on Twitter, put up a screenshot of an article whose headlines stated that Manmarziyaan ‘crashed in week two’.

#Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it!

It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!! pic.twitter.com/mFdJTZ0ERA — drharshavardhankale (@DrHarshKale) September 25, 2018

Abhishek shut this troll down in a rather dignified manner.

With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you. 🙏 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018

He even snapped the user for looking down upon vada pav sellers.

And for your kind information ( and I'm sure all vada pav stall owners will agree) there is great dignity in owning and running a vada pav stall. It's called dignity of labour. Try not to be so patronising about another professional. We are all doing our best. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018

The actor previously had given a befitting reply to a troll who questioned how he could afford his lifestyle despite not doing a film in two years.

Because, sir, I have several other businesses that I run apart from acting and producing movies. Sports being just one of them. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 24, 2018

He has also given it back to the trolls who targeted his wife Aishwarya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek’s Manmarziyaan marks his return to the celluloid after a sabbatical of almost 3 years. The recently released film, helmed by Anurag Kashyap, also featured Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 34 crore and has collected Rs 64 crore worldwide.