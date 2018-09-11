Bollywood Abhishek Bachchan is back with Manmarziyaan and he's here to stay Nikita Thakkar September 11 2018, 9.59 pm September 11 2018, 9.59 pm

He has the genes of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan running in his veins, so the pressure is justified. And while he grew up with the legends, Abhishek Bachchan is here to carve his own fate. After a sabbatical of almost three years , he is back to entice us with his stellar performance and we are nothing but excited to welcome him back on the big screen. Junior B plays a Sardar in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming Manmarziyaan, a man who returns to India to marry the girl his parents chose for him. Little does he know that a love triangle awaits him.

We got the man of the moment to indulge in a candid conversation and he poured his heart out as he talked of his journey as an actor.

Excerpts

How does it feel being back in the game?

I am really happy. I am really excited and I am terribly nervous. But I think, by and large, I am really happy to be a part of this film and to be working again. I am so happy that I got to work with Anurag again and with this team. So just putting out positive thoughts.

The motive behind the break…

The intention was always to get back. I decided to take this break because I wasn’t happy with the way I was approaching my work. It wasn’t with the complacency that was set to my work. This has nothing to do with the kinds of films I was doing. So actually when I stopped working, the plan had already been thought. The day I stopped shooting for films, that wasn’t when I started thinking about it. I had already thought about it and I was just executing my plan. In that interim period, I wasn’t sitting at home. I was at the office every day and running these two teams (Jaipur Pink Panthers and Chennaiyin FC) which is very demanding and some other family businesses. And doing that day in and out, is a lot of hard work. It is tough but it is rewarding. It has taught me so much. Sports is a great teacher and it is great for character building. Best thing it teaches you is how to fight back and that’s exactly what I needed at that time. It really helped me re-energize and come back focused to films. As the intention was always to come back to movies.

But you were giving super hits like Happy New Year and others…

I was discussing this with someone this the other day and they said why you would want to go on a break while you are making the biggest hits of your life. Firstly, I wasn’t making them, it was someone else. Secondly, I don’t think I was contributing much to that. I was happy toasting along and that had become very comfortable. You are working in an ensemble cast and there is no pressure on you personally to perform at the box office. All the films are doing immensely well and you are running great money, you are comfortable. Had I done that for three more films, then the producer will be like this kid is getting under the table, why should I cast Abhishek Bachchan. What are you contributing, what you are bringing to the table, how are you able to bring a stamp on it? That’s what it was like. That’s why I needed to go back. So I am not saying that I will not do a film with an ensemble cast, I would love to, but I am not going to be another person toasting along.

Can this be termed as your comeback?

All said that ‘you know they are going to call it as your comeback’ and I was like ‘dude don’t call it a comeback, I have been here for years’. But that’s what they are going to call it and I am not going to shy away from it. This new attitude is about bracing it all and ‘ya okay, it is my comeback.’ Is this Abhishek Bachchan 2.0? I will be like ‘Ya buddy it is, new and improved. Let’s go. Let get this party started.’

What has changed in two years?

Focus. I think focus has come from a fact that now I know what I don’t want to do. Previously I was very happy and as said was toasting a lot. I was so excited that I was getting an opportunity to make films and be an actor. There was no plan, no goal, no direction. It was just anything. It used to be like ‘I like it, let’s do it’.

Tell us something about Robbie (his character)…

Robbie Bhatia is an investment banker from London. He lives and works there. He comes to Amritsar where his parents live and he has agreed to get married. And he has agreed to get married and he has left it up to his parents to find a bride for him. That’s what I love about Robbie. He is a very strong individual but he allows his parents to find a bride for him. He meets Rumi and falls head over heels in love with her. And there is no reason for that. He falls in love with her and finds out that she is in love with Vicky who is a DJ and then there is a classic love triangle. Love stories are always the same and that’s when the brilliance of Kashyap comes in.

This one seems to be different than other Kashyap films...

This is Anurag’s happiest film he has ever made. It’s a new and improved Anurag as well. He is a commercial beast. We love the same kind of films and that is in his blood. It is an amazing reinvention of what he has done. More power to him man, to pull it off like this.

What’s next…

As soon as this film releases, I will move on to my next… It is going to be a relentless work from now on.

