image
Wednesday, September 12th 2018
English
back
Abhishek BachchanAnurag KashyapBollywoodEntertainmentmanmarziyaan
nextArjun Kapoor perfectly shuts down a troll who called him a ‘molester’
ALSO READ

Aishwarya Rai's WIFT victory makes Abhishek Bachchan proud

Anurag Kashyap’s blue haired boy Vicky Kaushal has the best birthday wish for him

When Vicky Kaushal didn’t make it to Abhishek Bachchan’s picture