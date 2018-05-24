Abhishek Bachchan keen to make a strong comeback; his weight loss journey is a proof

After his last Bollywood outing Housefull 3, Abhishek Bachchan took a long break. The past couple of years prior to that were not very fruitful either. Apart from Dhoom 3 and Happy New Year, almost all his films sank at the box office without making much noise. However, he has proven his mettle as an actor on more than one occasion and his fans kept wishing for his career to take a huge leap.

The moment may well be now! The actor is not only gearing up for his forthcoming film 'Manmarziyan', but is devoting utmost importance to his fitness as well. In as little as a few months, the difference is visible.

The above photo was taken in March, on the finale day of Indian Super League 4. We can see how beefed up he is.

This one is at the same time as well. He surely felt it was time to let the bulky body to go!

Moving on, here's how lean he looks right now.

As per a source close to the actor, Abhishek has lost as much as 15 kgs in the last two months. Apart from taking great care of his diet and following a wholesome workout regime that consists of various kinds of exercises, he has also given up on alcohol. The effects are out there to see.

During the special screening of Amitabh Bachchan's 102 Not Out too, we clicked the actor sporting an absolutely fit bod.

Looks like a powerful comeback rules Abhishek's resolution list right now. He was also brought on board for Prabhudheva's 'Lefty', although the project has not kickstarted yet. The actor is currently working on Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan.

Here's hoping his hard work bears fruit!