Abhishek Bachchan on pay parity: Aishwarya got paid more than me in eight films

After taking a sabbatical of two years, actor Abhishek Bachchan is back to the screens. The 42-year-old’s last outing Manmarziyaan garnered positive reviews from many putting him back on the graph. He has reportedly also signed multiple interesting projects. At a recent event, Bachchan Jr was interviewed by director Shoojit Sircar and was quizzed about the pressure of being a Bachchan. During which, the actor opened up on pay parity in Bollywood and came up with an interesting revelation.

His wife and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was paid more than him in 8 of 9 films that the couple did together.

“The two women who are close to me, my mother and my wife have worked in the industry on their own terms. They’ve never been forced to do anything they didn’t want to do. There’s a huge debate on gender parity in the film business and in other industries. I’ve worked in nine films with my wife and in eight of those, she’s got paid more than I have. The highest-paid actor in Piku was Deepika (Padukone). It’s a business and if you are a saleable actor, you get paid accordingly. You can’t be a new actress and demand to be paid the same as Shah Rukh Khan,” told the actor.

Commenting on the #MeToo storm, he expressed that he wouldn’t be scared if Aaradhya decides to become an actress as she would know how to take care of herself.

On the work front, Abhishek has Hera Pheri in his kitty, which is slated to hit the screens in 2019.