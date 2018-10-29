image
Monday, October 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Abhishek Bachchan on track with Life in a Metro sequel, here's the first pic from the sets

Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan on track with Life in a Metro sequel, here's the first pic from the sets

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 29 2018, 1.47 pm
back
Abhishek BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentLife In A... Metro
nextPriyanka Chopra’s bridal shower celebrations begin and we can’t keep calm!
ALSO READ

Karwa Chauth 2018 special: Abhishek Bachchan proves to be the perfect husband

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan star in Abhishek Bachchan's favourite romantic film!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce wedding and B-Town can’t keep calm