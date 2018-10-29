Abhishek Bachchan on track with Life in a Metro sequel, here's the first pic from the sets

In 2007, Anurag Basu provided us with a slice-of-life movie called Life In a Metro, that dealt with complications in matters of the heart, through the story of four couples, whose paths are inter-connected. Now, after more than a decade, the filmmaker is back to helm the sequel to the critically acclaimed project.

And, he has begun shooting for the same with his lead actor, Abhishek Bachchan. Now, we have come across the first pictures from the sets of the movie. The shoot is happening in the busy bylanes of Kolkata and Abhishek seems to be donning a simple look, with a brown tee, grey denims and a red muffler over his neck. There are several people around him on the streets and he seems to be engrossed in some conversation.

Speaking of the sequel, on the occasion of Dussehra, Abhishek had shared a picture of Anurag Basu on social media, announcing the same. Now, with the first pictures from the sets, we are looking forward to many more pictures of the other actors too. There have been several speculations around the star cast, with names like Rajkummar Rao, Pairneeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Fatima Sana Shaikh, being offered a role. But, none of them have signed the dotted line so far, state reports. In fact, rumours of Saif Ali Khan being approached for the project are also doing the rounds.

Let’s wait for an official announcement on this one.