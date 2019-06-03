Antara Kashyap June 03 2019, 12.44 pm June 03 2019, 12.44 pm

Abhishek Bachchan, also fondly known as AB Jr. posted a totally adorable picture of his parents - legendary actors Amitabh and Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan on their 46th wedding anniversary. The couple is all smiles in the picture. The Instagram post also had a lot of celebrities showering their love for the couple including English singer Jay Sean and their contemporary actress Neetu Singh. Apart from being married for 46 years, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have also been a part of many iconic films such as Guddi, Abhimaan, Silsila, Mili and Kabhi Khushi, Kabhie Gham, as an onscreen couple.

Check out the post below :

View this post on Instagram Happy Anniversary to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 2, 2019 at 7:37pm PDT

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's love story began on the sets of Guddi as they eventually fell in love with each other. It so happened that the couple's friends planned to go to London after Zanjeer became a hit. Amitabh's parents, however, were not willing to allow him to go abroad with a girl without marrying her. This prompted Amitabh to propose marriage to Jaya and they tied the knot in a private Bengali ceremony. However, this love story faced the test of time when rumours of Amitabh's affair with actress Rekha surfaced in 1976. Rekha and Amitabh never admitted the affair publicly and slowly the rumours faded away after the trio's film Silsila. The couple's marriage has remained unaffected by all the problems coming their way. Together they have two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan and three grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.