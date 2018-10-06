image
Saturday, October 6th 2018
English
Abhishek Bachchan reveals love story with his Umrao Jaan Aishwarya

Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan reveals love story with his Umrao Jaan Aishwarya

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 06 2018, 5.14 pm
back
Abhishek Bachchanaishwarya rai bachchanAnurag KashyapGulab JamunUmrao Jaan
nextPooja Bhatt opens up about being molested by a friend
ALSO READ

Abhishek Bachchan vs Amitabh Bachchan: The 'saucy' Bachchan banter continues

Amitabh Bachchan's ‘saucy’ comment for son Abhishek leaves Shweta Bachchan in splits

Hima Das left clean bowled after meeting Sachin Tendulkar