Abhishek Bachchan reveals love story with his Umrao Jaan Aishwarya

It is said that marriages are made in heaven. If you're meant to get together, fate always makes it happen. One of Bollywood’s most adored couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai make us believe in marriage and love. The love story of the two is what we dream of! After eleven years of marriage, Junior Bachchan finally got candid about his lady-love and how their love story bloomed.

Like most other B-Town couples, their friendship evolved into much more on the movie sets. "I first worked with Aishwarya in my initial films. We first worked together on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. We were friends since then. We were dear friends. We were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that,” Abhishek said at India Today Conclave East 2018. "Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her and then we got married and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya,” he added.

The Manmarziyaan actor was also all praises for his wifey and even called her a ‘super-woman’. "She is dedicated to whatever she does, be it acting, or as a mother," he said.

Much to our excitement, the duo will be reuniting on the big screen again with Gulab Jamun. The film will be reportedly produced by Anurag Kashyap and is slated to go on floors in 2019.