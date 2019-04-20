Abhishek Bachchan shares the most beautiful picture of 'honey' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on wedding anniversary

Nikita Thakkar April 20 2019, 2.02 pm April 20 2019, 2.02 pm

20.04.2007. The day when Miss World became Mrs Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been enjoying the marital bliss for the past 12 years and needless to say that they have been serving couple goals for all the lovestruck humans out there. They have a beautiful daughter named Aaradhya and three of them make for a wonderful family. Today (April 20) being their wedding anniversary, how can they not share something lovey-dovey on social media?

It was a few days back that the trio was spotted at the airport. They were leaving for the Maldives where Abhishek and Aishwarya are celebrating their anniversary. Junior Bachchan took to Instagram and shared one of the most beautiful pictures of his Mrs with an equally beautiful caption. It seems to be from their dinner date wherein they apparently enjoyed a meal under the moonlight. Check it out.

Aishwarya too took to social media to share a picture from the evening, but she was rather boasting about her daughter Aaradhya who took a candid picture of her parents. Take a look.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked in numerous films together such as Guru, Dhoom 2, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and more. But its said that it was on the sets of Umrao Jaan that things got serious. In one of the earlier interviews, Abhishek was quoted saying, "Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her and then we got married and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya."

Happy Anniversary you two.