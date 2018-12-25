Abhishek Bachchan shoots amid the chilly winter of Nainital

A cold, hilly destination in the time of winter? Not a bad idea actually. Many of the travel freaks will tell you that the best time to visit a hilly region is the winter since that's when the true beauty of it comes out (provided you triumph over the cold). And if you are lucky enough, you get to see some snowfall as well. For Abhishek Bachchan, he is presently in Uttarakhand's Nainital. We assume it is a work trip which is pretty nicely doubling up as a personal tour as well!

We already reported that the actor is set to make his digital debut; well, finally. Given how a number of his contemporaries including Saif Ali Khan are exploring the medium, this was long due. Abhishek will feature in Amazon Original's Breathe 2. Amit Sadh aka senior inspector Kabir Sawant makes a return in the show's second season. Reportedly, he will be shooting across the city for a few days. However, looks like Amit is not a part of this schedule. As his Instagram updates suggest, he is presently holidaying in Paris with his girlfriend.

“In Breathe, one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play. This is possible in the streaming medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film,” junior Bachchan earlier told PTI, while discussing the project. In the first edition, the lead actor's role was essayed by R Madhavan and the actor received praises in gallons. With Abhishek stepping in, we can expect something just as exciting!