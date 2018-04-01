home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Abhishek Bachchan shows his patriotic side at a Border Security Force event

First published: April 01, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Updated: April 01, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Amritsar working on his upcoming project Manmarziyaan. This is his first film in two years. The actor was last seen in Housefull 3 in 2016. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The ace actor had recently attended the border closing ceremony of the Border Security Force, at the Atari border.

On his social media handle, Abhishek posted a picture of him holding up the tricolour while being surrounded by a few soldiers. He also shared a video where the song Indiawaale, from his film Happy New Year can be heard in the background. Abhishek said that he had an ‘amazing time’ and even thanked the BSF for inviting him to the event. He added that he had heard a lot about the event but had never seen it up close before.

 

Meanwhile, work on Manmarziyaan seems to be going on in full swing as a number of images were shared by junior Bachchan on his Instagram account. The romantic drama is set in Punjab. The film is being co-produced by Aanand L Rai. In an interview to IANS, Taapsee had said that the film “is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap.”

 

With all the images being shared, Amitabh Bachchan too took notice. Senior Bachchan took to social media to share that Abhishek’s look reminded him of his grandfather and also said that they would be proud of his new look. Manmarziyaan is the first film that Abhishek will be working on with Taapsee and Vicky.

