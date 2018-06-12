home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda are impressed with the trailer of Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma

Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda are impressed with the trailer of Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma

First published: June 12, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Updated: June 12, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh is trying something absolutely different in his fourth Hindi film, Soorma. The actor is playing hockey in this biopic, based on the life of international hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Chitrangada Singh. Soorma’s trailer was released on Monday (June 11) and it managed to impress a major set of people. Celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Shraddha Kapoor too couldn't stop going gaga about the trailer as they took to their respective social media accounts to share the trailer and applaud the director, Shaad Ali along with the members of the cast.

Check out what they have to say about the Soorma trailer:

The trailer gives us a perfect glimpse at the riveting story of hockey player Sandeep Singh. The trailer begins with Sandeep (Diljit) wanting to impress the love of his life, only to find his ultimate goal in the game of hockey. Just when he sets out to win a medal for India, an accident leaves him paralysed. He is on a wheelchair for two years, after which he makes a comeback to Hockey. Check out the trailer of Soorma right here:

Talking about the film, Diljit in an interview earlier said, “There was a little embarrassment too, that being an Indian and a sports enthusiast, I didn’t know about the story, wasn’t aware of the person (Sandeep Singh). So there was a guilt that why we weren’t aware. It is just probably a way to rectify it, that let us be the medium to present his story. I hope now no one else says the same after the film.”

SHOW MORE
tags: #Abhishek Bachchan #Angad Bedi #Diljit Dosanjh #Sandeep Singh #Shraddha Kapoor #Soorma #Soorma trailer

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All