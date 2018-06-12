Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda are impressed with the trailer of Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh is trying something absolutely different in his fourth Hindi film, Soorma. The actor is playing hockey in this biopic, based on the life of international hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Chitrangada Singh. Soorma’s trailer was released on Monday (June 11) and it managed to impress a major set of people. Celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Shraddha Kapoor too couldn't stop going gaga about the trailer as they took to their respective social media accounts to share the trailer and applaud the director, Shaad Ali along with the members of the cast.

Check out what they have to say about the Soorma trailer:

A story of our own🇮🇳 🏑 sportsman,struggles,rise,emotions,glory, and what does it take be at the top #SOORMA a film on my brother Sandeep singh @flickersingh in cinema on 13 July..sharing a trailer https://t.co/a8R32QcwZK top work👏👏 @diljitdosanjh @taapsee @Imangadbedi 💪👊 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 11, 2018

I love cricket but it is always heartening to see other sports in the limelight .. the real life story of Sandeep Singh’s comeback to competitive sports after losing the use of his legs is stuff of legends #Soorma — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 11, 2018

Watched #Soorma trailer and must admit that @DiljitDosanjh's stellar act makes Sandeep Singh's world come alive with all its struggles and triumphs unfolding in an enthralling manner! Looking forward to film's release on July 13th! pic.twitter.com/GDH6SvpktJ — Ravi Kapoor (@RaviKapoor) June 11, 2018

The trailer gives us a perfect glimpse at the riveting story of hockey player Sandeep Singh. The trailer begins with Sandeep (Diljit) wanting to impress the love of his life, only to find his ultimate goal in the game of hockey. Just when he sets out to win a medal for India, an accident leaves him paralysed. He is on a wheelchair for two years, after which he makes a comeback to Hockey. Check out the trailer of Soorma right here:

Talking about the film, Diljit in an interview earlier said, “There was a little embarrassment too, that being an Indian and a sports enthusiast, I didn’t know about the story, wasn’t aware of the person (Sandeep Singh). So there was a guilt that why we weren’t aware. It is just probably a way to rectify it, that let us be the medium to present his story. I hope now no one else says the same after the film.”