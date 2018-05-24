Abhishek Bachchan shuts a troll down, says ‘Walk a mile in my shoes’

Abhishek Bachchan is one celeb who faces a lot of trolls on social media. He is always trolled for not achieving what his father Amitabh Bachchan has achieved or for not having achieved the same popularity as his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But, the actor never takes them lying down and has the strongest comebacks to the trolls.

Recently, someone compared him to cricketer Stuart Binny. The troll stated that Abhishek and Stuart are same as they are getting work because of their father’s name and have wives that they don’t deserve.

#KKRvRR Stuart Binny Is Replica Of Abhishek Bachan frm Bollywood.



Both Got a Beautiful Wife without Deserving.

Both Got into Movies/ Cricket Because of their Father.



Both Are "USELESS"



Retweet 🔃if you Agree.#ABDevilliers #KKRvRR @juniorbachchan @MayantiLanger_B @binny — bobby deol (@aditaychopra) May 24, 2018

Well, Abhishek wasn’t in a mood to let it pass. He gave it back to the troll and told him to walk a mile in his shoes.

Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I’ll be impressed. Judging by your tweets don’t think you’ll make it too far! Spend time improving yourself, don’t worry about others. God knows, we all have our own journeys. Get well soon. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 24, 2018

While celebrities are known to let trolls have their way and not retaliate, Abhishek Bachchan shuts them down with ease.

On the work front, Abhishek who was last seen on the big screen in ‘Housefull 3’, will next be seen in Manmarziyaan which is slated to hit the screens in September this year. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

There have been reports that Abhishek will be teaming up with Priyanka Chopra for Shonali Bose's next film which will be based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who wrote the book My Little Epiphanies. Abhishek and Priyanka will be reportedly playing the role of Aisha’s parents.