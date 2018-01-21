Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal to star in Anurag Kashyaps Manmarziyaan

After the success of Mukkabaaz, Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L Rai are collaborating for Manmarziyaan. The film will star Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Taapsee took to social media to make the announcement.

Another beautiful journey is about to begin..... I clearly look the MOST excited ! pic.twitter.com/coK0JIdMGk — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 20, 2018

Rumour mills were abuzz for quite some time regarding the cast of the film. Earlier Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were being considered for the film. There were also reports suggesting that South star Dulquer Salmaan will be part of the lead cast, but it looks like Abhishek Bachchan has been finalized for the film. In an interview with IANS earlier, Anurag Kashyap said, "There are many things that goes through our mind and heart but often things don't happen as per our wish. I also thought that Bombay Velvet (featuring Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor) will be successful."

The film is said to go on floors in February. Talking about Manmarziyaan, Aanand L Rai said, "We are excited about the film. It's a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I am happy that we have the perfect cast for this film."

Aanand L Rai is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming directorial, Zero, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Taapsee Pannu already has her 2018 calendar filled with three films - Dil Juunglee, Soorma and Mulq. Abhishek Bachchan on the other hand, was last seen in Housefull 3 and has been reportedly roped in for Amrita Pritam biopic opposite Priyanka Chopra.