Abhishek Bachchan vs Amitabh Bachchan: The 'saucy' Bachchan banter continues

It’s war time for Bollywood’s most famous father-son duo Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Remember when Big B put up an old picture of Abhishek on social media a few days back? The throwback picture shows little Abhishek crackling a toothless smile when he was barely 4 years old. And what made it more interesting was Big B’s caption which read, ‘You look like a sauce’. And now. It’s time for beta B to seek revenge.

Abhishek recently shared an old picture of Big B, in which he looks suave and captioned it ‘And he said I look like sauce!’

Good one Junior B! Looks like Big B has found his biggest troll. While ‘sauce’ seems to be an inside joke between the two Bachchans, we are glad to see these unfiltered photos of the Bachchan family.

Big B keeps his fans hooked by sharing adorable pictures of his family on social media regularly. He recently shared another old snap of Abhishek and Shweta as kids, where the two are seen enjoying ice cream together.

Meanwhile, Big B is currently busy with his upcoming film Brahmastra and Abhishek, who was recently seen in Manmarziyaan, has Gulab Jamun in his books.