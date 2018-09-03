Abhishek Bachchan vs Anurag Kashyap: Blame it on Taapsee Pannu

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen post his short break from cinema. He, who was last seen in Housefull 3 in 2016, will be sharing the screen space with Taapsee Pannu in the Anurag Kashyap directorial, Manmarziyaan. The actor has also been constantly updating fans with glimpses from the sets. But it looks like the director is giving Jr Bachchan a hard time on the sets and there’s ‘not much love’ left between the two.

Curious much? Well, you don’t have to be. It’s just Abhishek’s latest Instagram post that we are talking about, where the actor wrote about a particular scene in which Taapsee was made to put snow down his back despite shooting in the freezing temperatures. And the shot seems to be decided by Kashyap at the last moment.

However, on a serious note, the two were apparently not on talking terms for two years as a cold war persisted between the two. In a recent interview, Abhishek revealed an incident back from the sets of Yuva when Kashyap slammed the former’s performance in the film and ‘a clash of egos’ continued from then, until Manmarziyaan happened. However, keeping the differences aside, the two have finally decided to collaborate for not just one, but two upcoming projects. Abhishek has also signed for Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun, which will also star his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.