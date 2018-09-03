image
Monday, September 3rd 2018
English
Abhishek Bachchan vs Anurag Kashyap: Blame it on Taapsee Pannu

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan vs Anurag Kashyap: Blame it on Taapsee Pannu

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 03 2018, 10.36 am
back
Abhishek Bachchanaishwarya rai bachchanAnurag KashyapBollywoodEntertainmentGulab JamunmanmarziyaanTaapsee PannuYuva
nextBrahmastra: Mouni Roy to be the super villain we are waiting for
ALSO READ

Swara Bhasker has a chill pill reply to Payal Rohatgi's masturbation comment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Paro to miss out on another chance to work with him?

Lassi in hand, Abhishek Bachchan turns tourist in Amritsar