Darshana Devi June 02 2019, 2.40 pm June 02 2019, 2.40 pm

Happy New Year, released in 2014, brought together the biggest stars with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. The film, which earned mixed reviews from the audience, also marked the third collaboration of the hit couple SRK and Deepika, who wowed us with their crackling chemistry previously in Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om. It has been five years since the film hit the theatres and it looks like someone from the cast is already longing for a sequel. We’re talking about Abhishek Bachchan, who posted an interesting tweet on Sunday.

The Manmarziyaan actor posted a picture of a tempo that had ‘Nandu’ written on it in Hindi and it’s the name of his character in HNY. With the post, he tagged SRK, Deepika, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Farah Khan and wrote that ‘it’s a sign’ for the team to ‘get the band back together’. Well, that might also mean that he is talking about a random get-together of the team but amidst the season of sequels and remake in Bollywood, Happy New Year 2 won’t be any surprise. So, is this a hint at another sequel in the making?

Check out his tweet below:

Sonu was the first among all to respond and seemed pretty excited:

Yessssssssssssss.... let’s make it happen again❤️! Nandu bheede, Dimaag mein keede 🌟 #hny2 https://t.co/UGWO3scdRS — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 2, 2019

Talking about his character earlier, Abhishek said in an old interview, "When I heard Nandu Bhede for the first time, I knew he was going to be very lovable. He is a unique character. There is an innocence about him which is very appealing. I really liked the childlike quality."