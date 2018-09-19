Abhishek Bachchan wants star-kids to have a 'normal childhood', but Aaradhya seems to be enjoying

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s little Aaradhya is paparazzi’s favourite. The cute munchkin is just six and already finds her pictures and videos splashed all over the internet the moment she steps out. But looks like daddy Abhishek is a little upset with the obsession of the media with star-kids and requested the media to let the children have a ‘normal childhood’.

Commenting on the constant media attention his daughter receives, the Manmarziyaan actor said in a recent interview, "Aishwarya and I decided to be actors. We decided to step into this world. It's not Aaradhya's choice. She's our child. Let her grow up and decide. Then it's okay."

On the other hand, little Aaradhya only seems to be enjoying all the attention! While her doting parents try to shield her from the shutterbugs, adorable Aaradhya can give a serious competition to her former Miss World mommy when it comes to posing for the paps!

Well, of course the paparazzi culture is inescapable. But atleast Aaradhya’s case isn’t as bad as Taimur’s. The Nawab junior is just two and already enjoys innumerable fan clubs than one can ever imagine.

So, Mr. Bachchan take a chill pill. Your little one is not the only one!