Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for Navya Naveli is too cute to pass up!

Abhishek Bachchan’s niece and Shweta Bachchan’s elder daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, hasn’t stepped into the celluloid yet but is quite the celebrity and enjoys a massive fan base. The star-kid shares a deep bonding with her darling uncle and the latter’s Instagram posts are proof of the same. On Thursday, Navya turned 21 and Jr Bachchan penned an emotional post for his niece which is sure to melt your heart! The actor took to his Instagram to pour in his wishes for the ‘mamu’s pet’ and attached a stunning picture of her.

Shweta shared another adorable post of six-month-old baby Navya and her caption has won our hearts. “We grew up together, you and I, figuring it out as we went along ... here we are at 21 a far cry from this 6-month-old, that I really didn’t know what to make of!” read a part of her caption. That’s too cute for words! If this doesn’t get tears rolling down your cheeks then what will?

Navya is often pictured in her outings with both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan and is frequently spotted on the Bachchans’ social media handles as well.

We wish you a wonderful adulthood, you fabulous woman!