Abhishek Bachchan’s Manmarziyaan turns Husband Material at TIFF

Fans of Abhishek Bachchan are eagerly waiting for Manmarziyaan as they will get to see their favourite actor on the big screen after a gap of two years. The movie is slated to release on September 21, 2018, but before that it will be premiered at a prestigious film festival. Director Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to inform everyone that his directorial will be premiered at Toronto International Film Festival.

But there’s a twist here. The title of the film at Toronto International Film Festival has been changed to Husband Material. Well, Abhishek replied to the tweet and asked who the husband material is – he, Vicky Kaushal or Anurag himself, and then even Taapsee and Aanand L Rai joined them in the conversation.

Hahahahaha! I think out of these options I know is NOT a husband material definitely 😂😂😂 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 24, 2018

😆😆😆!!!! Tough question. Isn't it Mr Kashyap ? Aap teeno mein se kaun hai HusbandMaterial material.?😜#husbandmaterialAKAManmarziyaan https://t.co/BFX8DDKYbp — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) July 24, 2018

This is for the second time when Rai and Kashyap have teamed up. Earlier this year their film Mukkabaaz hit the screens and received thumbs up from the critics. So, we surely have high expectations from Manmarziyaan too.