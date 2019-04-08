Abhishek Bachchan's Monday motivation post turns into a joke, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan

Ranjini Maitra April 08 2019, 11.45 pm April 08 2019, 11.45 pm

Mondays are usually difficult to cope with; any kind of humour helps! The good part is, Shah Rukh Khan almost always has a dose of his signature humour to offer. The sad part, it came late when more than half of our Khooni Monday had passed. SRK and Abhishek Bachchan had this funny banter on Twitter. Junior Bachchan, with noble intentions, shared an inspirational picture that read, 'To be the best you have to work overtime'. Fair enough!

It soon turned into a joke, all thanks to our man SRK, who retweeted it, taking a hilarious jibe at his own impunctuality. He wanted AB to motivate him to 'work on time' LOL! Industry insiders swear by Shah Rukh's professionalism and warmth on sets, but there's one prevailing complaint - he always comes late! For those not in the know, he is known to be up really late at night, working all to the way to dawn either on the sets or at his office. Does AB have any solution to that? We wonder.

The best part is, he is always upfront and honest about it. There was this one time he was discussing working with Akshay Kumar. Now Akshay is known for his routine lifestyle. "By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I'm a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me," SRK told DNA in reply to being asked if he will ever work with Akshay Kumar.

SRK and Abhishek were co-stars in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. They also appeared in Farah Khan's Happy New Year. We are very sure Abhishek must have stories to tell us, about SRK's not very on-time. But that's for another time!