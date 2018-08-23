Abhishek Bachchan's road to Manmarziyaan has a Silsila connection

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen tickling our funny bones with his stint in Housefull 3. Post that, Junior Bachchan was nowhere on the big screens for two long years. Fret not fans, as he is back with a bang. Abhishek is all set to shine on our screens in the dysfunctional take on love, Manmarziyaan. Starring opposite Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, this Anurag Kashyap directorial's trailer and songs are already a rage. However, did you know that this Abhishek Bachchan starrer shares a connection with his dad, Amitabh Bachchan's? That too, none other than Silsila, which ruffled many feathers upon its release.

Abhishek has been posting pictures from the sets of Manmarziyaan, sharing snippets and stories about the same. In one such picture, he shared how he had come to Kashmir for the second time since Silsila, and how he felt that it was a connection.

Silsila may have been a flop upon its release, but went on to receive the status of a cult classic, with time. More so, because it had extramarital affair as its backdrop, with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan playing the lead roles. Yash Chopra's casting coup raised many eyes, given the history shared by the stars, and they went on give one of the finest performances of their careers, with the melodies of the movie becoming iconic.

Will Abhishek Bachchan's Manmarziyaan be able to leave a similar imprint on the hearts of cinema lovers? That will be seen post the release. However, we do hope that it creates magic on the box office upon its release, unlike Silsila.