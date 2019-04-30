Abhishek Bachchan's untitled next gets a release date, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Nikita Thakkar April 30 2019, 6.43 pm April 30 2019, 6.43 pm

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film was a love story with Abhishek essaying the role of a serious lover. He received rave reviews for his performance but the film didn't do well at the box office. His next is going to be a light-hearted one. We recently also learnt that Abhishek has signed Anurag Basu's untitled film which is going to be an action comedy. And he is not going to be alone in this one. A hoard of celebrities make up for the cast of this film.

Stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkumar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi are a part of this film. It is set to release on January 24, 2020. Oh wait, this reminds us, Rajkumar recently shared the first look of his film with Fatima Sana Shaikh helmed by Anurag Basu. In it, we could only see the back profile of the two stars. Fatima in a saree and Rajkumar donning a printed shirt, the two appeared to be from an era gone by. We are guessing the other stars have come on board the same project. But let's wait for an official confirmation before jumping the guns. This untitled film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar.

Here's Rajkummar post sharing the first look:

Looks like Bollywood is obsessed with films that have an ensemble cast. We had films like Kalank and Total Dhamaal that made it to the theatres recently and for the future, we already have Takht, Good News, Brahmastra, Housefull 5 and more in the pipeline.