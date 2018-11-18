Abhishek Bachchan's video doing a birdie dance at daughter Aaradhya's birthday bash is a must watch!

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doting daughter Aaradhya turned seven on Friday and to celebrate the occasion, the entire Bachchan clan threw a birthday bash. Reportedly, the party was held at Mumbai’s posh hotel JW Marriot. Maa Aishwarya also took to her Instagram account and shared a few snaps from the party, and must say that the birthday girl looked cute to the T in a yellow dress.

Among the invitees, it was Abhishek’s friend Shilpa Shetty Kundra who teased her fans with a fun video of Aaradhya’s papa straight from the bash. In the shared video, we see junior Bachchan doing the birdie dance with the kids at the party and it’ll surely bring a smile on your face.

Shilpa’s post also had a sweet caption dedicated to Abhishek where she mentions how he’s the kindest soul and also wishes the birthday girl. For the unaware, Aaradhya, among the many other star kids, enjoys an immense fan following and loves to gets papped. Her many photos with her fam garner a lot of views. Despite the non-stop media attention, her mom Aishwarya says that Aaradhya hasn’t lost her innocence. Aww!

