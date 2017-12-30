AbRam got a play date!

Shah Rukh Khan’s little son, AbRam, recently had an adorable play date with another star kid. A photo of AbRam surfaced along with a girl and it has taken the internet by storm. The girl is none other than Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop’s daughter, Samaya.

As per a report by Bombay Times, singer-VJ Raageshwari, who lives in London, is currently visiting her parents in Mumbai. She took some time off to visit her old friend Gauri Khan too. The report stated that Gauri invited Raageshwari and her daughter Samaya to Mannat. The two kids enjoyed a playdate and pictures of the same have emerged on fan pages of the Khans.

AbRam and Samaya bonded over singing, dancing and swimming. They also enjoyed some yummy snacks of mini pancakes, orange lollies, sausages and milkshakes. Raageshwari also shared with the tabloid, “When it was time to leave, Samaya got emotional and clung on to Gauri and would not let go. AbRam instantly said ‘Aunty Ragz, how does Samaya know my mother is very loving?'”

About AbRAm, Raageshwari said, “AbRam is the brightest four-year-old, his vocabulary and insights are superlative. I give complete credit to Gauri, at the risk of SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) feeling relegated (laughs). Gauri is with him all day long, reading books to him while managing her business.”