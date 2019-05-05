AbRam Khan chills with mom Gauri Khan and buddies Yash and Roohi, Shah Rukh Khan's response is epic!

Ranjini Maitra May 05 2019, 7.00 pm May 05 2019, 7.00 pm

Sundays are for fun times with friends and family. Well, not always after you have adulted, because then chances are that you spend your weekends plain lazing around. But back in childhood, holidays were about taking pleasure in simple moments. All this gyan is because we spotted Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son, AbRam Khan, chilling with his buddies: Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi Johar.

The four are seen sitting inside what looks like a park. While AbRam occupies his mother's lap, Yash and Roohi take two sides. Gauri took to Instagram to share the photo. Karan is also tagged in the post, although we do not know whether he was part of the summer outing as well.

View this post on Instagram Spending time with the three musketeers ❤️@karan Johar A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 5, 2019 at 1:11am PDT

SRK, being the witty man that he is, was quick to reply. Here's what he wrote!

It is no secret that SRK and KJo's friendship goes beyond just the two of them and the two families are extremely close as well. While we discuss Aryan Khan's possible Bollywood debut, KJo has already claimed that right and calls himself Aryan's 'godparent'. “Aryan has to study now and after few years he will decide if he wants to enter movies. I am his godparent and I will hope for the best,” he once told reporters.

Karan is equally close to his BFF's wife. "She is someone who I can pick up the phone and call up even at 4 am and she will listen to me patiently. She is always there for me,” he once said, elaborating on his equation with Gauri.

Relationships in showbiz are fragile and only a few live through the times. Glad theirs is one of those!