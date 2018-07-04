AbRam's 40k worth shoes is raising the style quotient of the 5-year-old!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.51 pm April 09 2019, 4.51 pm

A style trend which kick-started almost a year ago, the sock sneakers, is now gracing the feet of a Bollywood star kid. We are talking about none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam. The little kiddo has already started rewriting the rule in the style department.

We spotted, on his mother Gauri Khan’s Instagram wall, the 5-year-old in a pair of Balenciaga's speed low sneakers. From Diljit Dosanjh to Varun Dhawan, these sock sneakers are a part of a lot of famous wardrobes already. But coming back to the point which is AbRam in the comfy kicks, here what his mother-dearest, uploaded on her Instagram recently.

To get a zoomed in view of the shoes, here’s how it looks like:

As a matter of fact, these feet pleasures are definitely one of the most expensive sights on a 5-year-old Indian celeb kid. However, it is surely not a display of money. Thanks to the sock-like construction and lightweight character of the pair, AbRam without a doubt, is the happiest bunny wearing these.

They're also dope, street wear-approved and in close competition with footwear choices of his elder brother and father too. While our cutie-pies are happy with a pack of donuts, the life of a star kid is surely lavish. Because why not!