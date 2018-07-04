image
  3. Bollywood
AbRam's 40k worth shoes is raising the style quotient of the 5-year-old!

Bollywood

AbRam's 40k worth shoes is raising the style quotient of the 5-year-old!

A style trend which kick-started almost a year ago, the sock sneakers, is now gracing the feet of a Bollywood star kid. We are talking about none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam. The little kiddo has already started rewriting the rule in the style department.

back
AbRamBalenciagaBollywoodEntertainmentFashion StyleGauri KhanShah Rukh KhanshoesSneakersstyle
nextDhadak: Ishaan Khatter aka Madhukar’s wish comes true, finally gets a puppy

within