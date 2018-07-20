Achche Din from Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's impressive act saves this otherwise average number

Achche din kab aayenge? Anil Kapoor is asking so. The new track from Fanney Khan is full of contexts but short of mellifluous melody. To its advantage, it has Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao acting really well, or real, to be precise. But the music doesn't work on our senses.

Check out the video below.

In Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor is a cab driver whose daughter is an aspiring singer. In the song, Kapoor is a man, keeping his troubles to himself and working tirelessly to meet ends and dreams too. His wrinkles and half-smiles are familiar to us. He is the father who shares a tiny portion of his daughter's dream.

Rajkummar Rao seems to be Kapoor's companion in swallowing down some drinks and some sadness. We only see a little it of him, but he is impressive.

So far, Amit Trivedi's music for this particular film's soundtrack is pretty average as compared to his previous works and this one isn't an exception. But believing that the track elevates the story one step ahead, give it a watch.