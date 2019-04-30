  3. Bollywood
Gul Panag flies back her own flight to meet her baby

Bollywood

Actor and pilot Gul Panag hops in the cockpit to rush back to her baby

Gul Panag recently wrapped up her work in Mumbai and travelled back to Chandigarh while flying her own plane.

back
ActorBollywoodEntertainmentGul PanagpilotRishi Attari
nextExclusive: Rahul Rawail opens up about his 'Rishi Kapoor is Cancer Free' post; talks about his bond with the actor

within