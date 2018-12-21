Actor Armaan Kohli in legal trouble again, arrested for illegal possession of liquor

Actor Armaan Kohli has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. One won’t deny that he is controversy’s favourite child. Kohli was arrested last night, from his Juhu residence, for illegal possession of liquor bottles. As per reports, 41 bottles of scotch was found at his residence, a majority of which were purchased abroad.

The law says that one isn’t allowed to keep more than 12 liquor bottles in their possession for longer than a month. Moreover, the law only allows a specified amount of liquor bottles at a time, from overseas. Reports suggest that the police interrogated Kohli at the Bandra excise station and the officials are trying to ascertain the cost of the entire stock that was found in his possession. The actor, if found guilty, can end up behind bars for up to three years along with a fine (Section 63(E) of Bombay Liquor Prohibition Act).

Back in the month of June, Kohli was booked by the Mumbai police for assaulting his live-in partner Neeru Randhawa. The accuser, however, withdrew her complaint later.