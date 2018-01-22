Actor Bhavana ties the knot with Kannada producer Naveen

Malayalam actress Bhavana got married to her longtime boyfriend Kannada producer Naveen at Thiruvambadi Temple in Thrissur on Monday, 22nd January morning. Apart from family, the ceremony was attended by Bhavana's close friends including Manju Warrier, Navya Nair and Ramya Nambeesan. The wedding was followed by lunch and reception at Jawahar Convention Centre in the city.

Hours before the big day of Bhavana, a video of actress Priyanka Chopra congratulating the duo went viral. In the video, which has been shared by fans across social media, Priyanka said, "I just wanted to wish you a very happy married life. This is going to be a big step in your journey and I just want to say good luck. You're an extremely feisty, brave and amazing woman and I admire you a lot. Much love and always."

Bhavana made her Malayalam film debut in 2002 with Nammal at the age of 16 for which she won the Best Actress (Special Jury) trophy in Kerala State Awards. She went on to star in films like Chithiram Pesuthadi, Daivanamathil, Swapnakoodu and C.I.D. Moosa. The actress has also featured in Tamil film Chithiram Pesuthadi, Telugu film Ontari and Jackie in Kannada.

We wish the newly wed a very happy married life!