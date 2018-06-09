Actor Michael B Jordan wants to audition for roles written only for white men

Michael B Jordan is slowly and steadily becoming one of the leading African-American actors in Hollywood. Even as he makes it to the top, the actor is making his voice heard. He reportedly told his agents that he is not willing to audition for roles written for African-Americans and according to Variety, the star wants to work with white men.

"Me playing that role is going to make it what it is. I don't want any pre-bias on the character…Writers write what they know, what they think encounters with us would be, and that's slight bias," he told Variety.

Jordan cited the example of Chronicle, where he benefited from going for a white role. He added that the character in that script was a white teen called Steve Krasinsky. Jordan had impressed Trank with his audition for the part. The company like his performance so much that they changed the character’s name to Steve Montgomery.

"Every young black actor from ages 17 to 40 going out for the same role. How do you reverse engineer that problem of pitted competition with each other and give more opportunities to eat and be successful," said Jordan.

Jordon is best known for playing boxer Adonis Creed in Creed and recently, Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. But while he may have excelled in both roles, they were primarily written for black actors.