Actor Prateik Babbar is engaged!

Another hottie is taken; Prateik Babbar is engaged to fiancée Sanya Sagar! The couple dated for close to eight years and Prateik wants to enjoy the courtship period for another year or two and get married at a beach or a temple. Sanya is a 27-year-old writer-director-editor who completed a yearlong post-graduate course in filmmaking from Goldsmiths University in London.

The engagement took place at Sanya’s farmhouse in Lucknow on Monday, 22nd January.

“Sanya and I, along with our families, decided that something as pure as love should be solemnised on an auspicious day and what better day than Basant Panchami. She’s the best partner I could have asked for. It didn’t take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds clichéd, but I can’t stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in my life,” Prateik told Mumbai Mirror.

The Dhobi Ghat actor proposed Sanya in December during a music festival in Goa.

“But we want to enjoy this courtship period for a year or two; Sanya will shuttle between Mumbai and Lucknow. We haven’t thought about the wedding yet, but if I had my way, I would love a beach wedding or a simple temple wedding,” the 31-year-old actor said.

Saying that marriage won’t change anything, Prateik said, “I’ve been mentally ready for marriage for a while now as I believe it gives a relationship substance. Nothing will change, life will only get even more beautiful.”

Prateik accepts that mother Smita Patil’s absence is felt and that she would have had been the happiest to learn about his marriage. “I constantly feel her presence, she is my guardian angel and guiding force,” he said.

Talking about collaborating with Sanya on a film project. Prateik said, “It is on our minds. It will be great to be a creatively in sync couple.”

On the work front, Prateik will star in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff and Anubhav Sinha’s Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mulk.​