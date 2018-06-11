Actor Vince Vaughn gets arrested for drunk driving

Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn known for his films like The Lost World: Jurassic Park, The Wedding Crashers and many others has been arrested on the charges of drunk driving. He was arrested by the Manhattan Beach Police Department on Sunday at around 12.30 am.

As per the reports, Vince was drunk driving while he was stopped at DUI checkpoint outside of Los Angeles between Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach. He was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence and for resisting, delaying or obstructing officers as revealed by Sgt. Matt Sabosky to CNN Entertainment.

Reports further reveal that the actor did not indulge in any fight with the officers of Manhattan Beach Police but he sure made efforts to delay the investigation. He was accompanied by a male passengers who was also arrested.

Both of them were taken to Manhattan Beach Jail and were later released on bail. The details of their bail are yet to be made public.

A mughshot of Vince clicked by the police is doing the rounds of the internet. The Hollywood star can be seen grinning in the image.

