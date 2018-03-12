Actress Elli AvrRam talks about her alleged relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya

Former Bigg Boss contestant Elli AvrRam has been in the news for her suspected relationship with India cricketer Hardik Pandya. The rumours reached their peak last year when Elli was seen by Hardik’s side at his brother Krunal Pandya’s wedding functions. Elli is reported to have flown to South Africa to offer moral support to Pandya on his tour and was seen in a photo with wives of other Indian cricketers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Elli was asked about her relationship with Hardik. Though their pictures have gone viral, Elli preferred to remain tight lipped. During the interview she neither confirmed nor denied the relationship. She feels that this sort of speculation comes when you reach celebrity status and said “Let them [people] be curious in life. Why do I need to clarify anything? By talking about these rumours, I’d just be giving more fodder for gossip [material]. Anyway, so many wrong things have been written over the years but I’ve never gone out and clarified [them].”

The actor added that she does not want to talk about her personal life. She said that the reason she doesn’t want to address the rumours is because no matter what she says, people will never believe her. “People have such strong mentality that no matter what I say [about Hardik], they will be like, ‘Oh, she is lying. We know the truth. She is hiding something’,” she said.​