Actress Kim Sharma lands up amid legal trouble after allegedly assaulting domestic help

A complaint has been filed against actress Kim Sharma by her domestic help at Khar police station after she allegedly assaulted her. The domestic help claims she was beaten and pushed out of the house while applying foul language. She says Kim was triggered after the washing went wrong and a piece of white cloth was spoilt.

"After the clothes were washed, I noticed that a black blouse had bled into a white tee. I realised my mistake and went to tell her about it immediately. She pushed me out of the house, telling me not to return. She even hurled unparliamentary words at me," the maid told Mid-Day.

She also claimed that her salary wasn't cleared and despite several requests, wasn't paid. Finally, she had to file the police complaint on June 27.

But Kim went on to dismiss the allegations of physical assault. "Khes has been told that her dues would be cleared on the seventh. I did not beat her. She ruined my clothes worth over Rs 70,000. I only asked her to leave after she did that," she told the publication.

As per reports, complaint of a non-cognisable offence was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) under the IPC.