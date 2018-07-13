Actress Rani Mukerji to be honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Read more...

Actress Rani Mukerji, who is about twenty-year-old in the industry, has played some very out-of-the-box characters. Her recent film Hichki, which also marks her comeback to Bollywood after embracing motherhood, was hugely lauded by both fans and critics. Felicitating her efforts, Rani will now be honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), presented by the Victorian Government in Australia, for her contribution to cinema and for touching upon a social cause with Hichki.

A special felicitation ceremony will be held in the actress’ honour who will be given the Experience in Cinema Award for her film Hichki, which focuses on fighting a physical challenge with sheer determination.

“The power of cinema to spread important social messages and enact positive changes is unmatched. As an actor, I have been blessed to have got the chance to be a part of such amazing films that have tried to make people sit up and think about society, the need to preserve human lives and to value each individual’s dreams and aspirations,” Rani said in a statement.

“It is humbling to be honoured by the provincial government of Victoria in Australia for a role that called for inclusion and equality of all individuals in our society. I’m thankful that my body of work has contributed to making positive change. Hichki is a very special film for me and this honour as part of the colourful Indian International Film Festival of Melbourne makes it even more memorable,” she added.

Adding on the appreciation, the IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “Rani is a rare Indian artist who embodies the spirit of ‘Inclusion’ in her work and performances. Whether it is in films like Black or Hichki, she has championed the spirit of inclusion.”

Way to go Rani!