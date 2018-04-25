Actresses working post marriage and kids: Sonam Kapoor has a strong take

The maker of Veere Di Wedding recently launched the trailer of the film in a press event with the film’s leading stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The fun-filled trailer comes after fans were teased with a number of posters of the film and it highlights the bond between the leading ladies of the movie. Kalindi Puri, the character played by Kareena, is proposed to but is unsure about marriage. Further prodding the topic of marriage, the girls were asked if there is a place in Bollywood for married women and mothers and Sonam had a thing or two to say about misogyny.

Not one to take it lying down, Sonam hit back and asked if the same question would be asked to a man. "Nobody asks such questions to a man. Shahid Kapoor got married and no one asked him if he will continue to work. But Kareena was asked these questions. But she has broken those norms. She got married, had a baby and was on set, shooting," Sonam said. It will, however, never be known whether Sonam cited Shahid name as an example on purpose or not. Sonam went on to add that Kareena is one of her favourite actresses to work with and that people expect women to pull other women down.

Veere Di Wedding is a wedding drama and all the actresses on board warned viewers to avoid calling it a chick flick. Fans can attend this wedding on June 1.