Ranjini Maitra June 11 2019, 12.17 am June 11 2019, 12.17 am

What do you do when you have finished working on a film and earned yourself a break? You go on holiday. What do you do there? Eat good food, chill by the pool (or the sea), click tons of selfies (the best Instagram photos are stocked up during trips), shop till you drop. And if you are Adah Sharma, you would also like race with a...tortoise! A race with the slowest animal ever...that's happening, really!

So, we just came across this video Adah herself has shared on Instagram. In what appears to be an open field, the actor, dressed in a funky, printed tee shirt dress, is super pumped up to have found a huge tortoise. The tortoise is 200-year-old, and hence, is probably the slowest it could get. But Adah is most certainly a firm believer of 'slow and steady wins the race'. Hence, she let the tortoise win. Okay! "The race is still faster than my internet connection here," she wrote. Really? Connections in Mauritius are THAT bad?

Watch the video below:

Given how she worked so hard through the last few months, Adah deserves a vacation her way, though. She is waiting for her next Telugu film Kalki to release. In Bollywood, she will be next seen in Commando 3 opposite Vidyut Jammwal. Reportedly, she had also faced an injury while shooting for the film.

“She has broken her finger and was rushed to the emergency. There was a lot of blood loss and she is in a lot of pain but She is a brave girl so she will resume shooting immediately," a source informed a publication earlier.