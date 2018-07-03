Adah Sharma slut-shamed on Instagram, hits back like a boss

In a society ruled by shallow minds, individuality and freedom come at a price. Numerous times, actresses have been slammed, trolled, abused and shamed as and when they seem to offend flag bearers of 'decency' and the moral police. The latest one to fall prey to this is Adah Sharma.

The actress is soon to debut in Tamil film industry, with Charlie Chaplin 2. She has been sharing a number of stylish pictures. While her fans can't get enough of her beauty, the offence-taking industry is at work too!

💙💙💙 A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on Jun 30, 2018 at 12:18am PDT

The photo above had one of her followers showing his sleazy side. But instead of digesting the humiliation, she chose to slam back.

You might remember how Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently faced backlash for endorsing a condom brand. Lisa Haydon, after doing a sensational lingerie shoot and sharing pictures on Instagram, was massively trolled. The same happened to actress Neha Sharma after wearing a 'short dress' that the self-proclaimed protectors of decency did not like.

