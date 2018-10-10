Adhura Lafz from Baazaar is the romantic track we've been waiting for

Saif Ali Khan is all set to show us his ‘dhando no gando chokro’ avatar on the big screen in the film Baazaar. The trailer of the film has impressed us a lot especially the dialogues that kept us hooked. The songs of the film like Kem Cho and Billionaire too received a great response. And now, the makers have released the third track of the movie titled Adhura Lafz.

Composed by Sohail Sen and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Pratibha Singh Baghel, Adhura Lafz is one of the best romantic tracks we have heard in recent times. Jamil Ahmed’s lyrics are surely one of the highlights of the track. We bet, you will start humming the hook phrase as soon as you listen to the track. ‘Tere bina main adhura lafz hu, padhle mujhe main tera ishq hu,’ waah!

The video of the track is also quite good. Saif Ali Khan steals our hearts with his charm and Chitrangda Singh looks gorgeous. No doubt that Radhika Apte is a great actress, but this song proves that she cannot be the typical Bollywood heroine. Debutant Rohan Mehra looks handsome, but has to for sure work on his dance. We would also like to say that the choreography of the song could have been a bit better.

Directed by Gauravv K Chawla, Baazaar is slated to release on October 26, 2018.