Adhyayan Suman: I was shamed for my #MeToo story

There was a time when Kangana Ranaut was a newbie in Bollywood, dating another newbie Adhyayan Suman. The two even starred together in the film Raaz: The Mystery Continues, but for reasons unknown, the two parted ways. However, during the Hrithik vs Kangana battle, Adhyayen Suman spoke of his harrowing experience during the time when he and Kangana were in the relationship. He stated that he was physically abused by the actress and accused Kangana for performing black magic on him. The #MeToo is at its peak in the country and even as many are looking to Adhyayen to speak up, he has come out to say that he doesn’t want to talk about that episode again given the backlash he faced when he did so two years ago.

Have the right to share his pain full and dark experience.The handful of people who supported me I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. And I am happy that at lest this moment is giving a chance to all the people who have had to #MeToo — adhyayen suman (@AdhyayanSsuman) October 12, 2018

Suppress thier dark and depressing experiences for so long ..I hope all these people at least get their closure without being judged the way I was! #MeToo — adhyayen suman (@AdhyayanSsuman) October 12, 2018

In a series of tweets, the actor said he chose not to share his #MeToo story as he was ‘shamed and humiliated’ the last time he did so. At the time when Adhyayan did talk about his experience, he for targeted for making a noise to resurrect his dying Bollywood career. This time though, he says he hopes that the victims revealing their stories get their closure and don’t get judged the way he was.