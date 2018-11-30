Exclusive: Aditya Chopra to direct Ranbir Kapoor for an intense love story?

Ranbir Kapoor is fast becoming the blue-eyed-boy of Aditya Chopra. After the star signed YRF’s Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, and directed by Karan Malhotra, now buzz is that Adi is keen to direct him in his next directorial after Befikre. Shamshera went on floors recently. Ranbir is yet to give his nod for a new film post his signing Shamshera. He is currently completing Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Says a trade source, “Adi is extremely impressed by Ranbir’s professionalism, passion and dedication as an actor, while he has been prepping for Shamshera. Ranbir also delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Sanju, with filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani and is considered by many to be the next mega star of the millennium. Adi is keen to explore Ranbir’s talent and versatility as an actor and star charisma and direct him for his next, which in most probability will be an intense love story. Nobody can show romance and love as beautifully as Adi can and if he directs Ranbir, it’s bound to be a blockbuster and any top actress will jump to do such a film. Which star would say no to the YRF banner and being directed by Aditya Chopra himself? Right now, apparently Adi and Ranbir are in talks for the love story and it’s all very hush-hush, as the star has started shooting for Shamshera. Everyone knows that Adi likes to make his own announcements once they are finalized.”

The source adds, “While in Shamshera, Ranbir is said to play a dacoit, as the film based in the 1800s, and is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British, the character in Adi’s love story is a unique one – like the filmmaker’s romances usually are. Shamshera is definitely a departure from the kind of films Ranbir has done and is not the coming-of-age lover boy roles which the audience has seen him do often. Ranbir himself has admitted in interviews that Shamshera is in the space of true, badass commercial cinema so if Adi’s love story works out, we will get to see Ranbir romance again, after Tamasha and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in recent times.”

Shamshera also marks the return of Ranbir to the YRF fold after nine years. His last movie with them was Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), which didn’t do well at the box office. After his debut launch, Saawariya, Ranbir was signed by Yash Raj Films for the male lead in the Siddharth Anand’s romantic comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008).