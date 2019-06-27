Rushabh Dhruv June 27 2019, 11.40 pm June 27 2019, 11.40 pm

The Mumbai Police, on Thursday, filed a rape case against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi on a complaint filed by a prominent Bollywood actress. However, official sources said that the complaint has been filed against Aditya in the matter that purportedly took place some 10 years ago when he had allegedly sexually assaulted the actress. As per reports, the actress at the Versova Police Station recorded her statement earlier this week in support of her previous complaint against Pancholi. Now, as per the latest development, Aditya has denied the charges and has said that he is being falsely implicated in this case.

"I am being falsely implicated in this case. I have all the evidence and video in this case. I am ready to cooperate with the Mumbai Police. If they will call me for my statement, then I will cooperate. I am ready for investigation. I knew that a case will be registered against me. I am not going anywhere. The police have not approached me after the FIR was registered," Pancholi told ANI over the phone.

Mumbai Police files an FIR of rape against actor-producer Aditya Pancholi. pic.twitter.com/oE5XtAnNKd — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

The hearing of the same case is reportedly on July 26. Elaborating on the same, Aditya is facing an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 328 (drugging with the intention of rape), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongfully restraining a person), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, while speaking to Mid-Day, Aditya Pancholi had said that he had already filed a defamation case against the actor, which is sub-judice. “Earlier this year, the actor’s lawyer had threatened to file a rape case against me if I did not withdraw the defamation suit. I had recorded the conversation, which was produced to the court and the police”, he added.