Aditya Roy Kapur claims to be single, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra disagree!

Ever since Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur made a rocking Instagram debut, his social media game has been strong. In a span of one month, the Kalank actor has managed to gain a whopping 9 Lakh followers and the count is rapidly increasing. And for the heartthrob that he is, Aditya makes it a point to treat his fan girls with some of his hottest pictures. From being all bare-bodied and chiselled up to some of his best candid shots, Aditya has always had his fan-girls drooling over his charm. Well, his latest Instagram post is, undoubtedly, a bonus for them.

In an adorable post shared by the actor, Aditya could be seen leaning on a wall, smiling cutely as he wore a T-shirt that read ‘Single.’ The actor captioned it saying, #thesinglelife, guess he was proud of it!*happy tears* Dressed up in a blue tee and checkered shirt, Aditya looked uber cool. However, after having a glance at his comments section, we were left in a dilemma. Aditya’s Daawat-e-Ishq co-star, Parineeti Chopra didn’t really buy his claims. Parineeti, in all caps lock, wrote A LIE. Joining the bandwagon, we also had his BFF Arjun Kapoor, who called him a liar. OOPS! Looks like Aditya’s Bollywood buddies are well-aware of his relationship status, unlike us!

Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and Mohit Suri’s Malang. While the former is slated to the hit big screens on April 17, the latter one has just gone on the floors.