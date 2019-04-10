Aditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own album

Ranjini Maitra April 10 2019, 9.00 pm April 10 2019, 9.00 pm

He played this romantic, musical lover in Aashiqui 2. But Aditya Roy Kapur's fondness for music goes way past his reel self. He is frequent when it comes to sitting down with a guitar and humming his heart out. For all those who remember, Aditya performed an original composition when he appeared on Koffee With Karan 6, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. We were quite blown away by the singer and the musician Aditya, and it is now time for him to unleash his passion on a bigger scale.

The actor is ready with his very first professional musical endeavour. “Music was a part of my life even before acting happened. But I mostly play my guitar only for myself and sometimes when jamming with my friends. I write songs and there is a definite need to express myself through my music. While I am busy now, in six months I will have some time to explore other things, which is when I will be working on my album," he said, as per a report on Mumbai Mirror.

This might be his first ever album, but Aditya already made his singing debut during the Dream Team Concert 2016 during which he flew to the US accompanied by a stellar gang. It is about time his voice reached a larger audience!

Aditya is presently promoting his upcoming release, the multi starrer Kalank, also starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in other pivotal roles. His 2017 release OK Jaanu didn't make many ripples, but the actor has his hands full right now. He will be appearing in Malang along with the ever-energetic Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. He is also a part of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, the sequel of the cult Sadak.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank hits the theatres on 17th April.