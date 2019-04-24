Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account before joining Instagram

Darshana Devi April 24 2019, 5.38 pm April 24 2019, 5.38 pm

Fans of Aditya Roy Kapur jumped in joy when the charming lad finally stepped into the digital world in January. His first post on Instagram was shared two days before the news broke the internet and through his post, the actor shared that he was ‘convinced’ that he needs to join the photo-sharing app. But ‘how’ he was convinced has been the question. Three months after making his debut on social media, the 33-year-old has finally opened up about it.

It was two ladies who made him do the task. Speaking of his Instagram debut, he detailed how they finally made him download the app. "I didn't know those two girls. I had by then put up a video with Varun (Dhawan) saying I'll join Instagram on 30th August. We were at the gym when those two girls walked to me and said, ‘When are you joining Instagram? Why aren't you coming on board earlier?’” he told an online portal.

Here’s a look at Aditya’s first post on Instagram:

“Then, Scarlett (one of them) convinced me to join it and said Instagram is positive and stuff. Normally, I don't buy it, but that day, for some reason, I felt, screw this, so I downloaded the app, made an account then and there. My username ‘AdityaRoyKapur’ was taken so, I took another name then ‘adityaroykapuryaitsme’. I put up a picture, announced it and that's about it. All of that happened as organically as that,” he added.

Additionally, he also went on to reveal that he used to stalk people from a ‘fake account’, before joining the app officially. "Yes, I had a secret account for a month before I actually announced. So many people were telling me that I started toying with the idea too. So I wanted to check out to see exactly kya hai. Before that, I used to go to Safari and check out people's handles and that was a very cumbersome process. So I decided to download it, and I made a fake account and I was using that for one month to check out what the scene is."

He adds saying, "It's still there but I have not gone back to checking it ever since I made this account."

That's quite of a revelation. Well, we knew that using secret accounts to keep a track on other people is a thing B-Townies do, but that Adi was also one of them, is certainly new to us.